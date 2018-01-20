MUGSHOTS: US Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives in central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals Service has announced a new list of top-wanted fugitives in central Ohio.

These four criminals are wanted on charges including failure to register as a sex offender, rape, drug possession and pre-trial release violations. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of an individual on this list is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-456-5540.

All tips are anonymous and a reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest.

Michael Allgood

Michael Allgood is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender. Allgood is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 205 pounds.

Gregory Madden

Gregory Madden is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on rape charges. Madden is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is around 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

Sierra McMullen

Sierra McMullen is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated possession of drugs. McMullen is described as a white female with green eyes and brown hair. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs around 125 pounds.

Angela Nicholson

Angela Nicholson is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violating the terms of her pre-trial release. Nicholson is described as a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 175 pounds.