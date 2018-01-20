Muskingum Co. EMA warns residents to be alert in case of flooding due to ice jams

MUSKINGUM CO., OH (WCMH) — Officials with the Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency are continuing to monitor water levels along the Muskingum River after winter weather caused ice jams.

According to a press release from the Muskingum County EMA, the water levels in one of the most problematic areas, from the Terrance Shores subdivision to just south of Dresden, appear to have gone down slightly. The river also appears to have dropped behind a second ice jam north of Dresden.

Jeff Jadwin, the Muskingum County EMA director, said anyone who lives near the river should remain on alert. Last weekend, the water from the river rose nearly 4 feet in a matter of minutes, prompting evacuations. The water could rise rapidly again if another ice jam forms or if the snow melt is greater than expected.

Jadwin also said additional ice jams in Coshocton and Morgan Counties are causing concerns.

Residents will be notified via the Everbridge Reverse 911 System and local media outlets in the event of an emergency. To sign up for alerts, visit www.citizensalert60.org.