One killed in shooting outside southeast Columbus nightclub

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after an early morning shooting outside a nightclub in southeast Columbus.

According to dispatchers with the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Eastland Square Drive around 1:54am Saturday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot. Police say the victim was pronounced dead.

Officers do not have any suspect information at this time. No further information was immediately available.

