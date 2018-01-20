Sen. Sherrod Brown says he’ll donate his shutdown pay to Ohio diaper bank

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said he will donate pay he receives during the government shutdown to an Ohio diaper bank.

A press release from Brown’s office did not specify which bank.

“It is time for Republican leaders to stop holding CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) children and families hostage to their failed budget process. These are not bargaining chips – they are kids – more than 209,000 in Ohio and nine million nationwide. And they are depending on us to do our jobs,” Brown said in a press release. “Senators should not be paid if they can’t do their jobs. While I continue to work with Republicans and Democrats to reopen our government, I will donate my take-home pay to an Ohio charity that works every day to help struggling families.”