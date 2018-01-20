Titans hire former Buckeye Mike Vrabel as new coach after quick search

Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Tennessee Titans have finished interviewing Houston defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, the first candidate for their head coach opening. The Titans announced they concluded the interview early Thursday afternoon, Jan. 18, 2018. Tennessee is looking to replace Mike Mularkey, fired Monday after he went 21-22 and won the franchises first playoff game in 14 years. Vrabel is coming off his first season as defensive coordinator for the Texans. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have hired Houston defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel as their new coach in a fast search that wrapped up after three interviews and just five days after firing Mike Mularkey.

The Titans announced Saturday they have agreed to terms with Vrabel. A news conference is scheduled for Monday.

Vrabel played linebacker for the Ohio State Buckeyes and was defensive coach at OSU for several years.

Vrabel was the first person Tennessee interviewed after firing Mularkey on Monday. Mularkey went 21-22 and led the franchise to its first playoff victory in 14 years.

Tennessee also interviewed Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Wilks — who satisfied the Rooney rule requiring teams to interview at least one minority candidate — and Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk says in a statement it was easy to see Vrabel’s commanding presence and relationship with general manager Jon Robinson.

