Tom Petty Died of Accidental Drug Overdose, Family Announces

The family of Tom Petty announced Friday that his October death was caused by an accidental drug overdose.

Petty’s wife and daughter took to Facebook to speak on the Medical Examiner’s findings.

“Our family sat together this morning with the Medical Examiner — Coroner’s office and we were informed of their final analysis that Tom Petty passed away due to an accidental drug overdose as a result of taking a variety of medications,” the Facebook post said.

The Los Angeles County also said Friday that the star had a cocktail of drugs in his system that caused a “multi-system organ failure.”

Fentanyl, oxycodone, and temazepam, were all in his system, among many other drugs, at the time of his death.

His family said Petty suffered from “many serious ailments” including emphysema, knee problems and a fractured hip, according to the Facebook post.

“Despite this painful injury he insisted on keeping his commitment to his fans and he toured for 53 dates with a fractured hip and, as he did, it worsened to a more serious injury,” the post read.

They believe his hip fracture was the reason for his “overuse of medication” as the pain “was simply” unbearable.”

“As a family we recognize this report may spark a further discussion on the opioid crisis and we feel that it is a healthy and necessary discussion and we hope in some way this report can save lives. Many people who overdose begin with a legitimate injury or simply do not understand the potency and deadly nature of these medications,” the post continued.

The 66-year-old “Runnin’ Down a Dream” singer was not breathing when he was discovered at his Malibu on October 1.

He was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital where he was put on a respirator, but was reportedly taken off life support the next day after doctors found he had no brain activity.

During his illustrious career, Petty won 11 Grammy awards and in 2016 was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

