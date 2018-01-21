Family, friends remember Lance Herrera-Dempsey as “friend for life”

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A local memorial service and celebration of life for 52-year-old Lance Herrera-Dempsey was this Sunday at The Church for All People.

Nearly 100 friends and family members together to celebrate the life of of Lance Herrera-Dempsey, who was shot and killed at the Dublin Post Office.

Ginger Ballard was also killed. Many that came worked with the pair.

Lance’s husband, Steve Dempsey, said he wanted the night to be about the man he loved for so many years, but his heart was still heavy with grief.

“I do recognize that this is supposed to be a celebration of Lance’s life, but I’d be lying to all of you in this room this evening if I didn’t share with you how much I miss my husband Lance,” said Steve.

Former neighbors of Lance and Steve said the couple treated them life family and Lance will never be forgotten.

“Lance was so cheerful and funniest soul,” said former neighbor Sarah Cranes. “He was so filled with energy and I just think that we’re all going to be able to feel that tonight in this room.”

Her mother added, “In all the years he lived across the street there wasn’t hardly a day where he or we didn’t wave to each other. People these days don’t do simple things like that anymore, but Lance did. I took Lance and Steve a plate of cookies brownies one night. When Lance brought back my plate the plate was full of goodies. I see it vividly in my mind and it reaffirms that is how Lance Herrera Dempsey lived his life. Always fulfilling others, living life to the fullest, and was such a gentle soul full of life.”

One by one people who loved and knew Lance stood to tell their stories and say their final goodbyes to a man who cared so much about others and wasn’t afraid to show it.

“Lance loved people and if you were lucky enough to get to know him on a personal level then you have a friend for life,” said Steve.

The night started with tears but it ended with so many people smiling reminiscing about the good times lance brought them.