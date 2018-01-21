Jim Rodford, ex-bassist of The Kinks and The Zombies, dies

By Published:
Jim Rodford of The Zombies performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec on Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Quebec City, Canada. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

LONDON (AP) — Former Kinks bassist Jim Rodford has died after a fall. He was 76.

The Zombies, the group Rodford had played with since 1999, confirmed the death of the British musician on their Facebook page Saturday.

Zombies co-founder Rod Argent says his cousin and longtime bandmate was a “magnificent bass player.”

Rodford joined The Kinks in 1978, touring with the group and playing on its later albums. Ray Davies, The Kinks’ co-founder, tweeted that Rodford was “an integral part of the Kinks later years.”

Argent also highlighted Rodford’s commitment to music in St Albans, north of London, where he lived his entire life.

Argent says “Jim’s life was dedicated to music. He was unfailingly committed to local music – an ever-present member of the local scene in St. Albans.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s