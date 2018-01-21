Man arrested, charged with kidnapping after SWAT situation in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — One man has been charged after a SWAT situation in Pickaway County Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 12:52pm the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Rebecca Hall, saying her sister had sent her an email saying she was hurt and couldn’t make it to the door.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home in the 9000 block of Strawser Street. They could not get an answer.

There had been a report of screaming and a possible domestic dispute just after midnight Sunday at the same location and deputies were not able to make contact with anyone at the home, according to a release.

The woman continued to send emails as the incident unfolded. Multiple agencies responded to the area. Just after 4:30pm the Franklin County SWAT team was able to enter the home and 56-year-old Homer Park was taken into custody.

Thew woman was found in a bedroom with serious injuries. She was transported to a hospital.

Park was arrested and charged with kidnapping, felonious assault and domestic violence.