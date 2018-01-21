Mattis K. Nine, first therapy dog for Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, celebrates first birthday

FRANKLIN CO., OH (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating a special birthday Sunday: Mattis K. Nine, the first therapy dog for the sheriff’s office, is 1 year old.

Mattis came to the department in April last year and was deputized in October after he completed his therapy dog certification. He is the department’s first therapy dog.

“His job is to make people happy,” said his handler Deputy Darrah Metz in April.

Mattis now has partner in his therapy work — a Pomeranian mix named Stark. Both of the dogs work with crime victims.

“Dogs in a therapy dog situation will ease that anxiety,” Deputy Metz said. “They’ll open up more and be able to talk to detectives.”

Mattis will celebrate his birthday at Kidsaplooza at Polaris Fashion Place on Sunday at 3pm. You can follow Mattis’ progress his Facebook page.