Max’s Mission: Thor, Rascal, Prissy and Teddy all looking for forever homes

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max stopped by Fuzzy Pawz Rescue to meet four dogs in need of good homes.

First up is Thor, a 6-year-old black and white Shih Tzu who would do best with a child-free household. He makes a great lapdog and is the perfect entertainment during car rides.

“He needs a quieter home where he can have a buddy or go on walks,” said Dawn Allen with Fuzzy Pawz. “Other than that, he has been great in the rescue. We have not had any problems with him and he loves people, loves attention and loves toys.”

If you’re looking for two little pups, Rascal and Prissy are also looking for forever homes. Rascal, 8, and Prissy, 10, are a bonded pair and are very easy going.

“They seem to do well and adjust to any situation from what I have seen,” Allen said. “They have adapted to coming into rescue. Some dogs don’t handle the transition well, and they have done well.”

Last — but certainly not least — is Teddy, a 12-year-old poodle who loves people.

“He just thinks the whole world revolves around whatever lap he is on,” Allen said. “He will go to anybody. He is a little poodle. If you need a lap that needs warmed, Teddy is your guy.”

Teddy was adopted from Fuzzy Pawz several years ago, and came back when his owner had to move into assisted living. Teddy needed all of his teeth pulled, but he’s easy to take care of. He just needs a diet of soft foods and lots of love.

For more information about any of the dogs featured, visit Fuzzy Pawz Rescue on Facebook or at www.ohiofuzzypawz.com. To learn more about Max’s Mission, check out Hattie’s Facebook page and follow Max’s adventures on Instagram.