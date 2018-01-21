One person killed in accident on I-70 in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person was killed in a car accident on Interstate 70 in east Columbus.

It happened around 12:45am on I-70 between South James Road and East Livingston Avenue. According to dispatchers with Columbus Police, the accident happened in the westbound lanes. Police have not identified the victim or said how many vehicles were involved.

I-70 west was closed for approximately three hours while crews worked to clear the scene. The roadway is open at this time.

