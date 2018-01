PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Police in Pickerington say they are looking for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing two weeks ago.

Emmanuel Brown Jr. was reported missing Jan. 6. Police confirmed he has not been found as of Sunday, Jan. 21. Anyone with information is asked to call Pickerington PD at 614-575-6911.

