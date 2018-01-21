Police ask for tips to solve 37-year-old cold case

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s been 37 years since Gordon “Butch” Swindells was found dead outside a home in north Columbus, and police are asking for tips that can help them solve this cold case.

On Jan. 23, 1981, Swindells was found outside a home at 3125 Medina Avenue with a wound to his chest. The 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers President Kristen McKinley believes someone is still holding on to an important tip that could help police solve the murder.

“Maybe they knew him and knew somebody he was involved with or knew something about him that might help investigators find who did this,” she said. “I think his family deserves to know. He has kids and they want to know what happened to their dad.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest or indictment of the person responsible for Swindells’ death. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477). You can also submit a tip online at www.stopcrime.org or through the free P3 Tips app, available for iOS and Android devices. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.