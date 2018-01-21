Police searching for boys missing from east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Detectives with the Columbus Division of Police are searching for two boys who went missing from east Columbus Saturday evening.

According to police, Marcus WY Patterson, 12, left his grandfather’s home with his brother, Mekhi Patterson, 13, around 5pm Saturday. Police say the two were possibly seen in the area of East Main Street and Barnett Road around 9pm. Officers believe the two were headed to Walmart on East Main Street in Whitehall.

Marcus is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. He was possibly wearing a blue jacket. A detailed description of Mekhi was not available.

Anyone with information about the boys’ whereabouts is asked to call Columbus Division of Police Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-4624 or Whitehall Police at 614-237-6333.

