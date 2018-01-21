Police searching for boys missing from east Columbus

By Published: Updated:
Left: Mekhi Patterson, 13; Right: Marcus Patterson, 12

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Detectives with the Columbus Division of Police are searching for two boys who went missing from east Columbus Saturday evening.

According to police, Marcus WY Patterson, 12, left his grandfather’s home with his brother, Mekhi Patterson, 13, around 5pm Saturday. Police say the two were possibly seen in the area of East Main Street and Barnett Road around 9pm. Officers believe the two were headed to Walmart on East Main Street in Whitehall.

Marcus is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. He was possibly wearing a blue jacket. A detailed description of Mekhi was not available.

Anyone with information about the boys’ whereabouts is asked to call Columbus Division of Police Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-4624 or Whitehall Police at 614-237-6333.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s