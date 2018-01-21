Russia nominates their Olympic figure skating team

Pending approval from the International Olympic Committee, Russia has nominated their figure skaters for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. The athletes will compete under a neutral flag and be known as “Olympic Athletes from Russia.”

The Russian Federation announced their 2018 Olympic selections following the conclusion of the European Championships in Moscow. Every discipline includes medalists – not to mention gold medalists – from the recent championships, bolstering confidence for their chances in the PyeongChang team event.

Here’s the full squad, with some of their most recent major achievements:

Ladies

Alina Zagitova: 2017 Grand Prix Final gold medalist; 2018 European gold medalist

Yevgenia Medvedeva: 2016 and 2017 world champion; 2018 European silver medalist

Maria Sotskova: 2017 Grand Prix Final silver medalist; fourth place at 2018 European Championships

Men

Dmitri Aliev: 2018 European silver medalist; 2017 world junior championships silver medalist

Mikhail Kolyada: two-time European Championships bronze medalist; two-time Russian national champion

Dance

Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev: 2018 European silver medalists; 2014 Olympic team event gold medalists

Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin: 2018 European bronze medalists; 2013 world junior champions

Pairs

Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov: 2018 European gold medalists; 2017 Grand Prix Final gold medalists; 2017 Worlds bronze medalists

Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov: 2018 European silver medalists; 2014 Olympic silver medalists, 2014 Olympic team event gold medalists

Natalia Zabijako and Alexander Enbert: 2018 European bronze medalists; 2018 Russian national bronze medalists