‘Snow Tornado’ Blows Through Picturesque Alpine Village

Before you complain too much about this winter’s bone-chilling temperatures, consider the residents of a village in the Alps who recently witnessed a ‘snow tornado.’

Folks in the Austrian municipality of Stall saw the shocking phenomenon as it swirled through town on Tuesday.

Thanks to a witness with a camera at the ready, the rest of us can now see the swirling snow, too.

Called a ‘gustnado,’ the vortex happened to be occur in snowy Stall, where it picked up the white stuff as it blew through town.

A gustnado occurs at the edge of thunderstorms that are not capable of creating actual tornadoes. They are short lived but can sometimes cause damage to structures.

Luckily, Stall appeared to make it through unscathed.

