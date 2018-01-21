Students build their own cutting-edge metropolises during Future City Competition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Students from multiple area schools came together Saturday for the Future City Competition, which is for students who have an interest in engineering and technology.

Future City is a national program that’s sponsored by engineers in the community.

Teams of three students, along with a teacher and engineer mentor, compete. Fifteen competitors joined on Saturday. The competition consists of sixth, seventh and eighth graders.

Some of the judging categories are based on the city description, physical model, and presentation.

Ethan Hicks is an 8th grade student at Perry Middle School who tells NBC4’s Elyse Chengery he’s learned a lot throughout the competitions process.

“My favorite part of all of this was actually taking the role of an engineer and figuring out how to design the city and figuring out what new innovative technologies will boost our city.”

Regional winners then go on to compete in nationals during National Engineers Week.