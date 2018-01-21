Students build their own cutting-edge metropolises during Future City Competition

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Students from multiple area schools came together Saturday for the Future City Competition, which is for students who have an interest in engineering and technology.

Future City is a national program that’s sponsored by engineers in the community.

Teams of three students, along with a teacher and engineer mentor, compete. Fifteen competitors joined on Saturday. The competition consists of sixth, seventh and eighth graders.

Some of the judging categories are based on the city description, physical model, and presentation.

Ethan Hicks is an 8th grade student at Perry Middle School who tells NBC4’s Elyse Chengery he’s learned a lot throughout the competitions process.

“My favorite part of all of this was actually taking the role of an engineer and figuring out how to design the city and figuring out what new innovative technologies will boost our city.”

Regional winners then go on to compete in nationals during National Engineers Week.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s