3 James Franco Accusers Share Allegations About Actor: ‘I’m Terrified for My Career’

Three women accusing James Franco of misconduct have sat down together for the first time to discuss their allegations about the actor.

Violet Paley, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Tatjana Liepelt are all accusing Franco of inappropriate behavior.

At Sunday’s SAG Awards, there was polite applause as Franco’s name was announced in the Best Actor category, and he gave a wan smile to the camera.

“He’s a good actor,” Liepelt told Inside Edition. “If he acts like he nothing to hide and he really does believe people will believe it.”

Paley, an aspiring actress, says she dated Franco in 2016. She said she had a crush on him, saying, “He is a big star.”

It was Paley’s tweet during the Golden Globes earlier this month that sparked the scandal around The Disaster Artist star.

“I was so upset at his hypocrisy,” Paley told Inside Edition. “I wanted the world to know.”

In her tweet, she accused Franco of pressuring her to perform a sex act in his car.

“I could have said no, but because of the power dynamic the situation was so surreal,” she said. “I wanted him to like me.”

Liepelt was Franco’s personal assistant from 2012 to 2013. She says she also had a romantic relationship with him.

But she claims she saw another side in him when she says he sent her text messages in which he called her a “bitch” and “retarded.”

“He definitely has two personalities,” Liepelt said. “That doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have a great sweet side, but when he has his other side, it is the complete polar opposite.

“The impression that he gave me of the industry deterred me from pursuing a dream I always wanted.”

Tither-Kaplan was a student in Franco’s acting class. She says she agreed to appear nude in Franco’s low-budget movie but was taken aback when she was asked to appear in a “bonus scene” involving an orgy.

“I don’t even know what to say — I’m terrified for my career,” Tither-Kaplan said. “It was a lot of nudity and sex scenes that I felt were not artistically justified and were added in after the fact.”

Franco addressed the accusations during an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this month.

“The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice,” Franco said.

“In my life, I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I’ve done,” Franco told Colbert. “I have to do that to maintain my well-being. I do it — whenever I know that there is something wrong or needs to be changed, I make it a point to do it.”

But his three accusers say his words ring hollow.

Paley said she was “disgusted by the way he is lying.”

Over the weekend, actress Scarlett Johansson blasted Franco at The Women’s March in Los Angeles in a fiery speech where she said, “I want my pin back, by the way.”

The Match Point actress was referring to the “Time’s Up” pin Franco wore on his lapel at the Golden Globes.

Tither-Kaplan said Johansson is “the only person that has publicly supported us.”

If given the opportunity to speak with Franco again, Liepelt said she would tell him, “I just want him to change.”

A representative for Franco told Inside Edition that the actor stands by what he told Stephen Colbert on his late night talk show.

RELATED STORIES



5 Women Now Accusing James Franco of ‘Inappropriate’ Behavior





Former Athletic Trainer Speaks Out About Alleged Sexual Assault by Peyton Manning





New Jersey First Lady Tells Crowd of Her Sexual Assault as Thousands of Women March Nationwide

