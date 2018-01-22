Advocacy group wants to get addicts better access to treatment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There’s a new advocacy group that could help people battling opioid addictions around the state.

It’s called the Ohio Addiction Treatment Council and they want to make sure addicts get the treatment they need. Its mission is to bridge to gap between policymakers and physicians to bring better and more consistent treatments to addicts.

Burt Dhira is the founder of the Ohio Addiction Treatment Council and says his council wants the addicts to have access to more clinics and doctors.

“There’s a lot of great agencies out there or a lot of programs out there right now, but not a lot of people know the resources,” said Dhira.

Crysta Joehlin she said she did not know the first place to look for treatment for her opioid and meth addiction.

“I’ve called around. I’ve been further out than Columbus,” said Joehlin. “I’ve been all over Ohio trying to find a place where I feel like I can get the help I need and the support while I’m going through the program.”

She started taking opioids after she had her daughter, who is now four years old. Joehlin said she quickly became addicted but wanted to get clean for her daughter, but she learned her road to recovery would be a struggle because in Newark where she lived there was only one clinic when she began looking.

“I had already been through that program. I’ve used their recourses so you can’t use them again once you used them once. They won’t take me back.”

Dhira said that’s what he’s trying to change.

“We need to create a list,” said Dhira.

He want to bring the resources of good clinics and good physicians to the people who need it most.

Dhira said his council will be made up of healthcare professionals and clinic leaders who will speak on behalf of the patients. The council will also speak to policymakers who can push for change in the way patients are treated.

He added you can find resources at ohioaddictiontc.org or call 614-551-4362 for more information on the council.