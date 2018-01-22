Baby A.J. celebrates 3rd birthday after life-saving kidney transplant was delayed

(WXIA) An Atlanta, Georgia family who feared their little boy wouldn’t make it through the new year is celebrating a big milestone.

Baby A.J. is now turning 3, after undergoing a kidney transplant.

Thousands followed his story after the surgery was delayed – because his dad, who was a perfect match, was arrested for a parole violation.

In the end, another person ended up being the donor, but the family isn’t focused on the past, but the future.

“I never thought he’d be looking at this day,” A.J. Burgess’ mom, Carmellia, said. ‘But it’s his first birthday with a kidney.”

Read more: http://on.11alive.com/2n10xEn

