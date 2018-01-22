Bond set at $10 million for decade-old murder case

By Published:

WARREN, Ohio (AP) – A judge has set a $10 million bond for a woman who fled Ohio for her native Brazil just days before the body of her husband was found more than 10 years ago.

Friends and relatives of Karl Hoerig, a 43-year-old U.S. Air Force Reserve and commercial pilot, filled the courtroom Friday during Claudia Hoerig’s arraignment in a Trumbull County courtroom.

Hoerig was brought back to the U.S. on Wednesday to face an aggravated murder charge from a 2007 indictment.

Authorities say Claudia Hoerig fled to Brazil the day she fatally shot her husband at the couple’s Newton Falls home on March 12, 2007.

She was arrested in 2016 when the Brazilian supreme court revoked her citizenship and then voted last March to send her back to the U.S

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s