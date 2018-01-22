Boy, 11, hurt in Ohio drive-by shooting

By Published:
Anthony Lamar Charlton

LORAIN, OH (WCMH) – An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend after a drive-by shooting that left two people injured, including an 11-year-old boy.

The shooting happened around 3am Saturday on Larkmoor Street in Lorain, WKYC reported.

The victims, 11 and 19, were struck by bullets that went through the walls of their home. WKYC reported the 19-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder. The 11-year-old boy was hit in the thigh.

The suspect, 26-year-old Anthony Lamar Charlton was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Police said they expect to make additional arrests.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s