Boy, 11, hurt in Ohio drive-by shooting

LORAIN, OH (WCMH) – An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend after a drive-by shooting that left two people injured, including an 11-year-old boy.

The shooting happened around 3am Saturday on Larkmoor Street in Lorain, WKYC reported.

The victims, 11 and 19, were struck by bullets that went through the walls of their home. WKYC reported the 19-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder. The 11-year-old boy was hit in the thigh.

The suspect, 26-year-old Anthony Lamar Charlton was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Police said they expect to make additional arrests.