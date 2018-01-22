Bricks fall from top floor of Franklinton building

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A portion of North Grubb Street is closed in the Franklinton neighborhood after bricks fell from the top of a building.

It happened around 5:34pm at 642 West Broad Street. Columbus firefighters originally responded to a report of an explosion.

Hundreds of bricks are scattered across Grubb Street.

The road will remain closed until debris is cleaned up and the building is inspected. Firefighters will remain on the scene until a building inspector arrives.

The cause of the collapse has not been determined, but a fire department spokesperson joked that gravity may have played a role.