Burrito Lovers Hold Vigil to Mourn Alabama Taco Bell Restaurant After It Burns Down

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Alabama citizens came out in droves to pay their respects to a Taco Bell restaurant that burned to the ground last week.

On Sunday, burrito lovers gathered in Montgomery for a candlelight vigil to honor the memory of the fast food establishment that was a favorite to many in the city. 

“I work a lot of long hours, a lot of driving all over Montgomery and this was a regular stop for me and so I was a little bummed whenever I found out it burned down cause I don’t have a nearby Taco Bell anymore,” vigil organizer Russell Dowis told WSFA

That statement was echoed by another organizer, Ashley Owens. 

“Gotta come and celebrate and it’s something different that’s pulling the community together obviously,” she said. 

While no part of the building was left standing after the blaze, Taco Bell managers say they plan to rebuild. The cause of the fire is not yet known. 

