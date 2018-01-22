Cleanup underway after large grain silo collapses in New Carlisle

NEW CARLISLE, OH (WDTN) — Authorities in New Carlisle are trying to figure out what caused a large grain silo to collapse.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the Miami Valley Feed and Grain Company in the 800 block of W. Jefferson St. (S.R. 571), near Garfield St.

The New Carlisle fire chief says the grainery collapsed, spilling nearly 10,000 tons of corn onto S.R. 571.

The impact caused a nearby building to collapse, another to partially collapse and several power lines and poles to fall down.

Authorities say they’re not sure what caused the collapse. They’re working to learn if anyone was hurt when it fell.

“We’re working with the owners of the company already,” New Carlisle Fire Chief Steve Trusty said.. “They’re 100% sure they did not have any employees on site.”

“The concern is, right now, once we can get in and look to make sure we had no vehicles traveling on the road at that time that the grainery fell.”

Power was knocked out immediately following the collapse. Crews were able to restore service a short time later.

