Columbus police dive team helping with search for missing teen

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching the Scioto River for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday.

Payton Young, 17, was last seen on January 21, 2018.

According to Columbus police, her car was recovered at Hayden Run Falls Park. The search is ongoing.

Young is described as a white female standing 5’3″ and weighing around 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater.

Police say she is believed to be suicidal.

As of 1pm Monday, the CPD dive team is assisting in the Scioto River.

Anyone with information about Payton Young is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624.

 

