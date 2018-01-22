CPD responds to viral photo of officer holding gun

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A photo of a Columbus police officer with his gun drawn went viral on social media over the weekend.

The photo was taken Saturday afternoon outside the Kroger grocery store at North High Street and East North Broadway. It shows an officer holding his gun behind his back while facing a man sitting on a concrete ledge about 10 – 15 feet away.

Columbus say the man in the photo had called 9-1-1. “I cut myself. I dont know if I need some stitches. Dispatcher: OK, Did you do it on purpose or accidentally? CalIer: I did it on purpose but it didn’t work.”

Police Spokesman Sgt Dean Worthington says the officer was following police procedure in dealing with someone who’s suicidal with a knife. “Unholstering your gun is what we’re trained to do and as you see in the photo he’s standing there very casually,” Worthington said. “If you’re going to try to de-escalate a situation you certainly don’t want to have your gun pointed at somebody – that’s really not deescalating. So to have it hidden behind his back where the individual couldn’t see the gun and then talk to him casually – that’s part of de-escalation.”

The bystander’s photo was posted on social media without any real context and set off a firestorm of reaction.

Typical of the social media posts were these two – 1) “I see a white man with his gun drawn for no reason because he’s about to harass a black man with a hoodie on, period.” 2) “your assuming this guy was just sitting here minding his own business. You don’t know the whole story for a picture.”

Amber Evans at the People’s Justice Project, which posted the photo on its Facebook page, said the large social media response is no surprise after a number of high profile police-involved shootings over the past few years.

“People are looking at that image for themselves and tying that to their experiences – particularly people of color and low-income people are looking at that picture and being reminded of Joseph Haynes and Tyre King and Henry Green,” Evans said. “When we post a photo, it speaks a thousand words. You see an officer with the Columbus police emblem on his shoulder and a gun behind his back and what happens. The reason why there’s such an outpouring is because we think of Jaron Thomas and how we’ve been approaching mental health and use of force.”

Worthington said the incident ended with the man being taken to the hospital. A knife was recovered at the scene. No charges were filed.