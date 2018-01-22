Did Nicole Kidman Put Others at Risk by Showing Up to SAG Awards While Battling the Flu?

Nicole Kidman did not let a bout with the flu keep her from attending Sunday’s SAG Awards, where she won big for her performance in HBO’s Little Big Lies.

Kidman took home “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries” and while giving her impassioned speech about combatting ageism in Hollywood, the actress also showcased how sick she was.

Backstage, she was arm-in-arm with actor Alexander Skarsgard, who played her husband in the acclaimed show. She also hugged her co-stars of the show and was also in the thick of the crowd on the red carpet and signed autographs for fans.

Because she was battling the flu at the time, Dr. Mike Varshavski says it was unwise for Kidman to attend the ceremony and mingle with all others.

“I would have advised her to not go because she is exposing other people to the flu virus,” he said.

He said that if after five days after having the flu and you are not suffering from a fever, you can go out but it’s important to practice good hygiene, washing your hands often and sneezing into your arm.

Another actor, 15-year-old Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, stayed home from the SAG Awards because he was sick in bed with the flu.

RELATED STORIES



The High-Tech Way to See a Doctor Without Leaving Your Home





Woman, 27, Dies of the Flu After Boyfriend Finds Her Unconscious in Bathroom





12-Year-Old Boy With Flu-Like Symptoms Dies After Virus Test Comes Back Negative

