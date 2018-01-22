Doctor Seen Turning Breech Baby in the Womb in Astonishing Video

A Texas doctor has been seen turning a breech baby while the unborn child was still in the womb, in a remarkable moment captured on video.

Vanessa Fisher, 29, who was 38 weeks pregnant at the time, said she’d tried numerous other methods to get her son to turn while still in the womb. A breech baby is one that’s positioned with its rear or feet coming through the vaginal canal first instead of the head down.

The couple initially found out their son was breeched at 28 weeks.

“I think we had a lot of questions and a lot of concerns and a lot of Googling,” Fisher told InsideEdition.com. “It just sounded intimidating to birth a baby breeched.”

Babies should usually turn by 32 weeks. If not, there is more of a chance a breeched birth may occur, so the couple started to try other options.

“I would like bounce on [a medicine] ball or do figure 8,” Fisher said. “We would put headphones in my pocket and try to get the baby to try to get curious and try to listen down at the bottom of them.”

“We got out the ironing board and we would plank. I would lie on the ironing board upside down for maybe 20 mins at a time. None of those things worked. He stayed put,” she added.



The mom and dad, who had worked with a midwife for their pregnancy, were eventually referred to Dr. Frederick Cummings, an OB-GYN, and they had a consultation with him.

Cummings initially tried to turn the baby, but he wouldn’t budge. They eventually set up an official appointment to turn their son at 38 weeks and avoid a They wanted to avoid having to go through a cesarean section.

Fisher’s husband, Nick Fisher, caught the moment on camera because they wanted to be able to look back at the moment.

They eventually shared the photo with family and friends who posted it online. It quickly went viral, with many commenting on how calm Fisher appeared during the procedure.

“They were just kind of blown away with it, and just the whole visual side of it,” Nick Fisher said. “Obviously is pretty intense and a lot of people apparently have had them, but there’s not many videos out there.”

The video has been viewed on Facebook nearly four million times.

Fisher said the procedure wasn’t really painful, but there was just a lot of pressure.

Thankfully, the couple gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Ashton Nathaniel Fisher, on Jan. 16.

