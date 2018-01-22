Fayette Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender at large

FAYETTE CO., OH (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a sex offender at large.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were performing an address verification check for Carl R. Penwell, 30, when they discovered he was not residing at the Washington Court House address provided to the sheriff’s office. Penwell is a Tier II sex offender. Deputies were unable to locate Penwell upon further investigation. As part of Penwell’s Tier II sex offender status, he is required to register his current address with law enforcement every 180 days for 25 years.

Penwell is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 142 pounds. He was last known to have facial hair and multiple tattoos.

Anyone with information about Penwell’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 740-335-6170. You may also submit a tip online at www.faycoso.com.