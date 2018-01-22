Happy 13th wedding anniversary to the First Couple

By Published:
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump dance at the Freedom Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Trump will attend a series of balls to cap his Inauguration day. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Just two days after celebrating the anniversary of his inauguration, President Donald Trump is celebrating his wedding anniversary.

Pres. Trump married Slovenian model Melania Knauss on this day 13 years ago. The couple married during a brief ceremony at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church followed by a reception at the president’s Mar-a-Lago Club.

The guest list was full of well known people, including Mr. Trump’s rival in the 2016 elections, Hillary Clinton. Barbara Walters, Billy Joel, Katie Couric, Matt Lauer, Kelly Ripa, Chris Matthews and Simon Cowell were also among the stars in attendance.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s