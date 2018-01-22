MEMPHIS, TN (WATN/WCMH) – An Ohio woman vanished on a trip to Graceland. The woman’s husband claims she died as they pulled into Memphis, but no one can find her body.

Police say Roberta Snider’s husband said the 69-year-old was in poor health January 4th when they left Hartville, Ohio, for a road trip to Graceland. According to Philip Snider, they spent the night at a hotel in Kentucky, and then drove to Memphis the next day.

Philip Snider originally told police Roberta died as they pulled into Memphis, so he flagged down an ambulance near the Graceland Day’s Inn and his wife was taken away.

Now, police say Philip Snider claimed he dumped his wife’s body off a bridge on Interstate 90 into the Tennessee River on January 6, WJW reports. Police said he claimed he “put her with nature” after she died of natural causes.

Her body has not been found.

WATN found proof he checked into the Day’s Inn hotel next to Graceland and talked to the clerk who checked him in.

“He said he had misplaced his wallet or something, so he said could he use his wife’s credit card, so I said no big deal,” said Juanita Walton, hotel clerk. “I didn’t see the wife ‘cuz I didn’t see nobody but him, so I don’t know if she was in the truck or not. All he wanted to do was go get his car washed.”

The police chief in Hartville, Ohio, told WATN he believes Roberta Snider was in Memphis, but at this point he doesn’t know if she was dead or alive.

Police and fire officials do not have any record of Roberta Snider or any Jane Doe’s being picked up by an ambulance or taken to a hospital.

Hotel records show, Phillip Snider checked into the hotel around 12:30 January 5th, and checked out at 3:30 a.m. the next day. Police say he then drove back to Ohio.

Last week, Roberta Snider’s brother reported her missing. Police are trying to retrace the couple’s trip from Hartville to Memphis.