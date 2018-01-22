Larry Nassar’s ‘Last Victim’ Scolds and Taunts Disgraced Doctor in Rousing Impact Statement

Could 15-year-old gymnast Emma Ann Miller be Dr. Larry Nassar’s final victim?

The promising young gymnast was just 13 when the shamed doctor was busted two years ago.

The courtroom was riveted by her testimony in court Monday.

“I’m possibly the last child he will assault,” she said. “There has never been a time in my life when I did not know Larry Nassar, but now I wish I’d never met him.”

She even taunted Nassar, who never made eye contact as she spoke.

“You will probably never talk to a woman again. Except for one holding a gun, a Taser and a billy club, which is a good thing,” Miller said.

Monday was the fifth day of victim statements and the number of women who want to speak grew over the weekend to 144. The judge says the proceedings will go on for as long as necessary.

The teenager concluded by imploring Nassar to admit to his misdeeds.

“Please, Larry, help my sisters,” Miller said. “You need to confess the facts.”

Nassar, 54, has admitted molesting athletes during medical treatment and has been sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Amid Nassar’s sexual assault scandal, three USA Gymnastics board members resigned. The news was confirmed in a tweet from USA Gymnastics.

Chairman Paul Parilla, Vice Chairman Jay Binder and Treasurer Bitsy Kelley stepped down Monday.

USA Gym Board of Directors executive leadership – Chairman Paul Parilla, Vice Chairman Jay Binder & Treasurer Bitsy Kelley – tendered their resignations, effective Jan. 21, 2018. The Board of Directors will identify an interim chairperson until a permanent selection is named. — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) January 22, 2018

“We support their decisions to resign at this time,” Kerry Perry, president and CEO of USA Gymnastics said in a statement. “We believe this step will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change within our organization.”

