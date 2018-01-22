Louise Turpin’s Brother Reveals She Wanted to Be a Reality Star Like Kate Gosselin

The parents accused of chaining up and torturing their 13 children in their California “house of horrors” may have wanted their own reality TV show.

Louise Turpin was obsessed with the hit series Kate Plus 8, which focused on Kate Gosselin raising her eight children. Her brother, Billy Lambert, told Inside Edition that she desired reality show stardom for herself.

“I believe that my sister wanted a reality show because the very last conversation that I had with her before all this happened — she did actually say that she feels that they would be perfect for TV at one point,” he told Inside Edition.

Cops searching the house discovered hundreds of DVDs, including seasons of Kate Plus 8.

Lambert says dressing all the children alike for public outings and posting videos of trips to Las Vegas to renew their vows by an Elvis impersonator were all part of their desire to be reality TV stars.

Apparently 13 kids were not enough for his sister. Louise said wanted a 14th and each child has a name beginning with “J.”

Authorities are checking DNA to confirm that all of the children are the biological offspring of David and Louise Turpin. Raising suspicion is a report that David drove his wife to Huntsville, Ala., for a sexual encounter in a motel with a man she met online. A year later, the Turpins even returned, spending the night together in the same motel room.

Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin says there is still so much that cops don’t know about this family and a tip line, 888-934-KIDS, has been set up for tips from the public.

“This is the worst case of child abuse I have ever seen,” Hestrin said. “These kids were so severely malnourished it’s almost inconceivable that someone didn’t notice something.”

The Turpins have pleaded not guilty to all charges against them.

RELATED STORIES



Couple Plead Not Guilty to Torture, Child Abuse Charges Involving 13 Children





Clothes, Shoes and Toys Donated to 13 Siblings Saved From ‘House of Horrors’





‘Well-Fed’ Dogs at Turpin ‘House of Horrors’ to Go Up for Adoption

