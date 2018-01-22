Michigan Labradoodles Save Elderly Woman From Freezing to Death in Snow

In the middle of the night, Susan and Lonnie Chester’s dogs were up and adamant that they be let outside.

This was far from the two Labradoodles’ normal behavior, Susan Chester told InsideEdition.com Monday.

Adam and Eva would not give up. Adam started pulling on her husband’s sleeve. Lonnie Chester pushed himself out of bed and before he could get the front door open, the dogs were crowding him, their noses pressed to the door.

When Lonnie pushed it open, Adam and Eva bolted for the driveway, where the Michigan couple’s neighbor, an 89-year-old woman, lay shivering in the snow, wearing only a nightgown and robe.

“She was maybe 20 feet from our front door,” Susan said. “She may have been crying out. She is a frail woman. They would have heard her,” she said of her dogs.

Lonnie brought the woman inside and he and Susan wrapped her in blankets and called 911. She told Lonnie, “I’m so cold, I’m so cold.”

To protect her neighbor’s privacy, Susan did not give her name. The woman may be suffering from dementia, she said.

When the paramedics arrived, the woman’s family, who had been out searching for her, came to the Chesters’ home.

It was about 9 degrees and Susan said she thinks her neighbor may have been outside for about 20 minutes when she was found at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

“She did have a bit of frostbite on one foot,” Susan said. “She is home and recovering well.”

The woman and her husband will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary this year, Susan said.

After the local paper near their Norvell Township home did a story about her dogs, their life-saving efforts made them canine legends.

“This has just been amazing,” Susan said of the attention to their pups. “I certainly never expected this.”

