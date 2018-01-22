Missing 10-year-old Fayette County boy could be in Columbus

By Published:
Logan Stevens is 10 years old and described as a white male, 56 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds.

JEFFERSONVILLE, OH (WCMH) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen on January 2.

According to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, 10-year-old Logan Stevens is believed to be in the Columbus area, particularly the Hilltop neighborhood.

Stevens is described as a 10-year-old white male standing 56 inches tall and weighing 95 pounds. He has blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a red coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Logan Stevens is urged to contact Sgt. Ed Ward with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at (740)335-6170 or by visiting http://www.faycoso.com/ and clicking on the “Report a Tip” link.

