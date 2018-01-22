Naked Philadelphia Man Hurls Objects at Cars While Snarling Traffic on Highway: Cops

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A naked man snarled traffic on one of the East Coast’s busiest highways Saturday afternoon.

Authorities in Philadelphia said the man was spotted on I-95 at about 12:15 p.m. as he wandered between the shoulder and the right lane, according to The Associated Press and local reports.

The man was reportedly throwing objects at vehicles as they passed and the highway’s two right lanes were shut down temporarily as a result.

The man was eventually taken into custody.

At least one minor accident occurred as a result of the chaos, but no injuries were reported.

RELATED STORIES


Woman Charged With DUI After Allegedly Riding Horse Down Busy Highway While Drunk


African Elephants Found Grazing at the Side of Tennessee Highway


40,000 Pounds of Avocados Spill Onto Highway From Burning Big Rig

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s