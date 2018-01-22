Naked Philadelphia Man Hurls Objects at Cars While Snarling Traffic on Highway: Cops

A naked man snarled traffic on one of the East Coast’s busiest highways Saturday afternoon.

Authorities in Philadelphia said the man was spotted on I-95 at about 12:15 p.m. as he wandered between the shoulder and the right lane, according to The Associated Press and local reports.

The man was reportedly throwing objects at vehicles as they passed and the highway’s two right lanes were shut down temporarily as a result.

The man was eventually taken into custody.

At least one minor accident occurred as a result of the chaos, but no injuries were reported.

RELATED STORIES



Woman Charged With DUI After Allegedly Riding Horse Down Busy Highway While Drunk





African Elephants Found Grazing at the Side of Tennessee Highway





40,000 Pounds of Avocados Spill Onto Highway From Burning Big Rig

