Newark man killed in crash on State Route 16

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — A Newark man has died after a vehicle accident in Licking County Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:35pm on State Route 16 near Dayton Road in Newark. According to the Granville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jordan Fogle, 34, was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger west on S.R. 16 when the pickup truck went off the left side of the road, then slid off the right side of the road before striking a tree.

Fogle was transported to Licking Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The State Highway Patrol said Fogle was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

