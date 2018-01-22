Ohio man accused of plotting US attacks to be sentenced in Columbus today

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria is again set to be sentenced after a short delay.

Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud is scheduled to appear in federal court in Columbus on Monday.

Court documents unsealed last year show Mohamud pleaded guilty more than two years ago to terrorism charges.

Government prosecutors want a judge to impose a 23-year sentence. They say Mohamud tried to cover up dangerous terrorist activity.

Mohamud’s attorney, Sam Shamansky, argues a lengthy prison term isn’t necessary.

Shamansky says the 26-year-old Mohamud recruited others when he returned home before recognizing “the immoral and illegal nature of terrorist ideology.”

Judge Michael Watson on Friday delayed Mohamud’s sentencing until Monday without explanation.