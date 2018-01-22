Once Frozen Alligators Are Thawing Out, Now That Temperatures Are Rising Across U.S.

In a video posted on the park’s Facebook page, an alligator could be seen poking just its snout above the ice to breath as the rest of the waterway was frozen around it.

Alligators, like other cold-blooded reptiles, go into a lethargic state similar to hibernation called brumation when temperatures drop. They can essentially stay frozen in one place for days on end.

But it’s now business as usual for the gators, according to park officials.

“The great thaw! Alligators are free!” the park posted to its Facebook page.

“They are already out sunbathing,” an official said in the video.

Park workers checked on the animals to make sure they were all still healthy before releasing them back into the water.

