COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One person is in critical condition after the driver of a pickup truck collided with a city vehicle in West Columbus this morning.

The crash occurred on Fisher Road between Phillipi Road and Wilson Road.

Columbus Police say the driver of the pickup truck was taken to Mount Carmel East. No information was provided on the driver of the city truck.

Police initially shut down the crash area on Fisher Road, but the road was reopened shortly before 4am.