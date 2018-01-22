Princess Eugenie of York Is Engaged To Her Nightclub Manager Boyfriend

There’s another royal wedding around the corner! News broke Monday that Princess Eugenie was recently engaged to her nightclub manager boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank.

According to Buckingham Palace, the proposal happened earlier this month while the couple was on vacation in Nicaragua.

The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course.

Eugenie, 27, is the daughter of Prince Andrew and first cousin to Princes William and Harry.

Buckingham Palace said “the Duke and Duchess of York are delighted.”

Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, tweeted about the news Monday, along with a photo of the couple on a boat.

“They float with laughter and love .. although a boat helps!” the duchess wrote.

Eugenie and Brooksbank met some seven years ago while skiing in the Swiss resort of Verbier, the Guardian reports.

Prince Andrew also tweeted about the blessed news and warmly welcomed Brooksbank to the family.

“We are overjoyed at the news today that Eugenie and Jack have got engaged. Jack is an absolutely outstanding young man and Eugenie and he have got to know each other over a number of years, and I’m really thrilled for them,” Prince Andrew wrote.

News of Eugenie’s engagement comes at the heels of Prince Harry’s engagement to American actress Meghan Markle. Prince Harry and Markle are due to be married May 19, also at St. George’s Chapel.

