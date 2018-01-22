Reddit post helps owner recover stolen bike

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man’s bike was stolen and offered to a complete stranger for a thousand dollars less than its worth.

Instead of the stranger buying the bike for himself, he bought it to help find the owner and return it to him. NBC 4’s Elyse Chengery spent Monday meeting the two men.

Luke says he’s had the bike for 3 years. He was upset when he woke up Saturday to find it stolen from his garage. The bike has a special meaning to him.

“It is sentimental. I rode it in Pelatonia. My mom died from cancer so that bike does matter to me. It would have sucked to lose it, and I’m glad I didn’t,” said Luke.

Luke took photos Saturday morning to give to police when filing a report after the break-in.

“I didn’t have much faith at getting the bike back,” he said. “I had sent out an email to the whole neighborhood detailing the break in saying, ‘Hey if you haven’t been out to your garages yet go check.'”

Luke said there were a couple other break-ins in the neighborhood that night. The next day, one of his neighbors offered him hope of recovering the special bike.

“One of my neighbors was like, ‘Hey, long shot, did your bike happen to be a Felt?” And I was like, ‘As a matter of fact, it did,'” Luke said. His neighbor sent him a link from Reddit after seeing the bike in a post.

That’s where Larry comes into play, the man who made the post on Reddit.

“I was waiting on my Uber ride and some guy walks by with a really nice bike. I’m a cyclist myself,” Larry said. “Just the way that this guy appeared, just I really didn’t think he was a cyclist so I said ‘nice bike.'”

Larry said the man told him he had just got the bike before turning around and asking him if he wanted to buy it for $50.

“And in my head, I thought this bike is worth $1,500,” Larry said. “I said ‘I’ll give you $60 if you stay here while I go to ATM.’ I went home, posted on the website. Within 15 hours we ended up finding the owner.”

Larry wanted to help after being in a similar situation.

“I had my own bike stolen once and it really sucks because bikes are sentimental for a lot of people,” said Larry.

After seeing the two meet, Luke and Larry look like they are now going to be friends. They say thanks to a good case of karma and doing the right thing.