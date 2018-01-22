Rescue Crews in Colorado Save Deer Trapped in Frozen Reservoir

Rescue crews in Colorado had to get crafty as they worked to save a deer stuck in a frozen reservoir over the weekend. 

The deer was walking across the ice in Lakewood Sunday when it suddenly fell through. Officials say the animal was then too tired to move, and the heroes trekked out in the ice cold water to save it. 

The team from West Metro Fire Rescue broke a path through the ice to get to the deer. They then placed rope around an antler and guide the creature through the path and back to shore. 

Once they got the deer out of the water, they were able to load it in an animal control vehicle so it could to get warm. They also supplied the deer with a blanket. 

West Metro Fire Rescue posted images of the rescue on Facebook. 

Our dive team today, on the ice at Main Reservoir in Lakewood, rescuing a deer out of the freezing water. We got a call…

Posted by West Metro Fire Rescue on Sunday, January 21, 2018

