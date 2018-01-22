Sheriff: Shooting at Texas high school, suspect in custody

ITALY, TX (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old female student has been airlifted to a hospital after being shot at a Texas high school and a 16-year-old male student is in custody.

Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald of the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office says the female student was airlifted to a hospital in Dallas following the shooting early Monday in the small town of Italy, 45 miles south of Dallas.

He said he had no information on her condition.

The sheriff’s office says students have been moved from the school and an investigation is ongoing.

A sheriff’s office dispatcher, Debra Murray, said the shooting took place at Italy High School.

A message left with the school district was not immediately returned.

