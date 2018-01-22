Sheriff’s Office releases personnel file of deputy who shot teen in Franklin County courthouse

By Published:
Deputy Richard Scarborough (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS (WMCH) – NBC4 is learning more about the deputy that shot and killed a 16-year-old inside the Franklin County courthouse last Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says deputy Richard Scarborough was given the opportunity to return to work today after being placed on administrative paid leave.

NBC4 received a copy of the Scarborough’s personnel file. More than 100 pages outline deputy Richard Scarborough’s tenure with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The senior deputy has been employed with Franklin County since 2009, after leaving his previous job in Hamilton County where he served as a deputy for six years.

In 2016 Scarborough received the Chief’s Award of Excellence and has received high marks on yearly performance reviews specifically dealing with demanding situations.

“He is there to protect every person in that courthouse including himself and that is exactly what he did,” said a spokesperson with the Fraternal Order of Police.

This statement coming from the FOP after investigators say an altercation broke out involving the deputy, 16-year-old Joseph Haynes and family members.

Investigators say Scarborough was attacked by Haynes was in court for a case involving menacing with a firearm. They say during the struggle Scarborough was knocked the ground. The deputy fired one shot striking the teen.

Haynes was rushed to Grant Hospital where investigators say he died.

The Franklin County sheriff’s office continues to investigate and will not comment at this time.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s