Sheriff’s Office releases personnel file of deputy who shot teen in Franklin County courthouse

COLUMBUS (WMCH) – NBC4 is learning more about the deputy that shot and killed a 16-year-old inside the Franklin County courthouse last Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says deputy Richard Scarborough was given the opportunity to return to work today after being placed on administrative paid leave.

NBC4 received a copy of the Scarborough’s personnel file. More than 100 pages outline deputy Richard Scarborough’s tenure with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The senior deputy has been employed with Franklin County since 2009, after leaving his previous job in Hamilton County where he served as a deputy for six years.

In 2016 Scarborough received the Chief’s Award of Excellence and has received high marks on yearly performance reviews specifically dealing with demanding situations.

“He is there to protect every person in that courthouse including himself and that is exactly what he did,” said a spokesperson with the Fraternal Order of Police.

This statement coming from the FOP after investigators say an altercation broke out involving the deputy, 16-year-old Joseph Haynes and family members.

Investigators say Scarborough was attacked by Haynes was in court for a case involving menacing with a firearm. They say during the struggle Scarborough was knocked the ground. The deputy fired one shot striking the teen.

Haynes was rushed to Grant Hospital where investigators say he died.

The Franklin County sheriff’s office continues to investigate and will not comment at this time.