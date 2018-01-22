The most popular bridal engagement ring styles of 2018

COLUMBUS — Are you looking for a wedding set that’s fashionable and classic? Do you want it to still expresses your individuality and not easily replicated?

Then you are definitely on trend for the most popular Bridal Engagement Rings of Winter 2018! Here’s what forecasters and industry professionals say are the hot items for this year’s bridal jewelry, just in time for Argo & Lehne Jewelers Bridal Event!

Vintage & Vintage Inspired

In an age of tech and digital, we tend to take comfort in the nostalgia of vintage items. Vintage lends itself to individuality because the jewelry is commonly one of a kind or a rare find.

In an era of mass manufacturing, it’s important to shine in your own way. Vintage inspired is desirable because it evokes the sentiment and romance of years past.

Often the techniques of vintage jewelry are very alluring because of the beautiful craftsmanship such as hand engraving.

Rose Gold

Rose gold is not a new metal, but since Pantone announced rose quartz as color of the year in 2016, it has had a resurgence.

First seen in the 19th century in Russia, it’s a blend of yellow gold and copper. Rose gold has a warmth and softness that exudes romance. It’s a very durable metal and doesn’t require rhodium plating or dipping like white gold.

We love it because it is feminine and fashionable. We also love it because it’s unexpected and that makes it unique.

Delicate Settings

Lifestyles have changed and many feel comfortable with a more minimalist look. We are seeing several customers who are interested in a delicate setting.

Brides are putting more emphasis on a single sparkling diamond and less on the band. They are purchasing classic solitaires or delicately accented engagement mountings.

This simple and elegant look also allows the wearer to emphasize her personality by stacking alternate bands in a variety of metals and shapes. This also gives her the versatility to change-up her ring daily by wearing the piece in different variations of stacks.

Colorful Gemstones

Using colored gems has been popular in both vintage and contemporary jewelry.

People and couples are often drawn to a stone because of the color or meaning of the stone. It really makes the ring an original and attaches significance to the piece.

We’re beginning to see these luscious pops of color as center stones, accented stones and on bands to complement the wedding ring. More and more we are also seeing ovals of all colors set in an east west facing mounting, which can be very chic.

Three Stone Rings

Thank you Meghan Markle for bringing back the timeless three stone engagement ring, perfectly fit for a princess!

We love Meghan’s ring for several reasons, including the heirloom diamonds from Princess Diana’s personal collection and the cushion cut. Oh so elegant and beautiful with such sentiment of past, present and future.

Custom Styles

There are so many styles to choose from and so many elements from different rings calling your name, but why can’t you find the one?!

Or perhaps, it’s just the opposite and you can tell someone what you don’t like but you aren’t sure what you do like.

Not to dwell…there is always custom! Customization has become more popular than ever with millennials who want to be a part of the complete design experience in creating a piece that is truly special to them.

Picking the one for you!

So how to choose what’s right for you? Pin all you like, but you need to start trying on! It’s common to love a ring in a photo, but it isn’t until you try that piece on that you are able to understand if the look is right for you.

