Woman reports being groped while walking through Columbus Commons

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for a man accused of grabbing a woman’s buttocks as she crossed through Columbus Commons.

The woman, who requested to remain anonymous, shared her story with NBC4.

She said around 3:45pm, on Sunday, she noticed a man following her along East Town Street.

When she entered the Columbus Commons, he began asking her for directions.

Shortly after she assisted him, she said he attacked her before she pulled herself free.

“He came up and started grabbing me from behind,” she explained. “I told him to get off me. I yelled at him and he just walked away.”

The woman said she is grateful to have escaped, uninjured.

“When you think about something like that happening, you sort of plan in your mind how you’re going to react and what you’re going to do,” she said. “I just kind of froze.”

She described the man as a light-skinned, black or middle eastern man, with short dark hair, in his 20s.

She also said he was wearing a baggie black hoodie, with gray khakis or cargo pants.

The woman filed a report with Columbus Police, who are investigating.

In the meantime, she hopes other women are aware of what happened to her.

“It was just very unsettling,” she said. “Who knows what could’ve happened?”