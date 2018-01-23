Amid Stormy Daniels Drama, Melania Trump Abruptly Cancels Trip to Switzerland

Melania Trump will no longer be accompanying her husband on his trip to Switzerland.

The last-minute change of heart is sparking speculation that the first lady is giving her husband the cold shoulder over the reported scandal involving porn star Stormy Daniels.

The president and first lady were scheduled to arrive in Davos for Friday’s World Economic Forum, an annual gathering of the world’s top CEOs and heads of state.

President Trump is a keynote speaker and The White House booked 600 rooms in the quaint resort town that’s currently grappling with record snowfall. The whole town had been buzzing in anticipation of first lady’s arrival until she canceled.

Melania Trump has kept a low profile since it was reported that President Trump had an affair with Daniels in 2006, and was later allegedly paid $130,000 in hush money by his personal lawyer.

Trump’s lawyer denies his client had an affair with Daniels and that any money was paid to her.

Monday was the Trumps’ 13th wedding anniversary, but neither she nor the president made any mention of it on social media.

Her last public statement was on Saturday when she marked the one-year anniversary of the inauguration, tweeting, “This has been a year filled with many wonderful moments. I’ve enjoyed the people I’ve been lucky enough to meet throughout our great country & the world!”

The tweet was also accompanied by a photo of Trump’s third wife on Inauguration Day as she was escorted by a Marine — and not her husband.

This has been a year filled with many wonderful moments. I’ve enjoyed the people I’ve been lucky enough to meet throughout our great country & the world! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MMRi72ENd0 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 20, 2018

CNN’s White House correspondent, Kate Bennett, discussed the tweet with Inside Edition.

“The timing with the headlines of Stormy Daniels does draw some conclusion here that it is something else,” she said. “She is very, very savvy about how she uses her social media and how she puts out messaging. She is not shy to use that avenue and express what she is saying out loud.”

Melania Trump’s spokesperson says she canceled the Switzerland trip because of “scheduling and logistical issues,” but Bennett says her schedule is wide open.

“The first lady didn’t have anything announced on her schedule for her trip to Davos, Switzerland,” she said. “I do understand she was looking into that. She would have attended the president’s speech in Davos, she would have been there to support him in that capacity, but there was nothing on her schedule that was announced for the trip.”

